LONE SURVIVER

My purple gladioli bloomed much earlier than usual this year but they didn’t stay long. Strong winds made havoc on them even though I tied each one to a stick for support. This one stayed the longest but is gone now too. There was a bee feeding inside it but it wouldn’t come out to show its face and I couldn’t wait for it to decide.

