Previous
Bee Happy by sarah19
Photo 3012

Bee Happy

A very busy day in the garden..... and grateful for some cloud drifting in off the North Sea, about 12 miles away. It certainly made things easier and I walked almost 4 miles just going back and fore.
At the end of the afternoon I went out and took photos of some of the flowers that give me so much joy. And lovely to see some bees still feasting.
Three good things
1. Gentle gardening at my own pace.
2. One zone at a time and I will get there, hopefully before winter arrives 😄
3. Dinner, phone chats, The Repair Shop and a soothing bath.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
825% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise