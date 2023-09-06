Bee Happy

A very busy day in the garden..... and grateful for some cloud drifting in off the North Sea, about 12 miles away. It certainly made things easier and I walked almost 4 miles just going back and fore.

At the end of the afternoon I went out and took photos of some of the flowers that give me so much joy. And lovely to see some bees still feasting.

Three good things

1. Gentle gardening at my own pace.

2. One zone at a time and I will get there, hopefully before winter arrives 😄

3. Dinner, phone chats, The Repair Shop and a soothing bath.