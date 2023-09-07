Revival

This lovely hydrangea was a gift from colleagues many years ago. I was so sorry to find it looking limp and not very healthy when we got back after the weekend.

But delighted to see that after a good soaking it was back in a good place.

Three good things

1. A lovely chat with Evie on our way to Pitmedden Garden today. She was fascinated to see (on phone) what we were passing.... sheep, lorries, people walking dogs....

2. A lot of work and a huge number of steps today.....and that was after a lot of sitting in the afternoon.

3. A visit from Neil the plumber who's working on our heating replacement next week.