Lincoln Park

An interior shot of Lincoln Park taken last week. Seattle's Park Department is doing a fairly good job of keeping Lincoln Park safe and clean considering Seattle's out-of-control homeless and drug problems. Have a great day.
Milanie ace
Looks like a pretty walk
July 22nd, 2022  
