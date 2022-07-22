Sign up
Photo 2930
Lincoln Park
An interior shot of Lincoln Park taken last week. Seattle's Park Department is doing a fairly good job of keeping Lincoln Park safe and clean considering Seattle's out-of-control homeless and drug problems. Have a great day.
Milanie
ace
Looks like a pretty walk
July 22nd, 2022
