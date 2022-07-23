Previous
God's Artistry by seattlite
God's Artistry

This photo was taken a few days ago at Lincoln Park Beach. Have a great weekend.
23rd July 2022

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Oh this is such an amazing capture and cloudscape!
July 23rd, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
July 23rd, 2022  
Taffy ace
Gorgeous scene -- loving the cloud layer!
July 23rd, 2022  
