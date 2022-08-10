Previous
Old Glory by seattlite
Photo 2949

Old Glory

Taking photos of Old Glory is always a privilege. This boat's American flag was flying in the wind even as the boat was idling on Puget Sound. "Freedom is a fragile thing and is never more than one generation away from extinction." Ronald Reagan
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️❤️
August 10th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Love the rich colors and the flag!
August 10th, 2022  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of the flag against the surrounding blues - fav!

Ian
August 10th, 2022  
