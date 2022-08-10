Sign up
Photo 2949
Old Glory
Taking photos of Old Glory is always a privilege. This boat's American flag was flying in the wind even as the boat was idling on Puget Sound. "Freedom is a fragile thing and is never more than one generation away from extinction." Ronald Reagan
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
3
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️❤️
August 10th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Love the rich colors and the flag!
August 10th, 2022
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of the flag against the surrounding blues - fav!
Ian
August 10th, 2022
