California Poppies Still Blooming by seattlite
California Poppies Still Blooming

This shot was taken a few days ago at the Emma Schmitz Overlook on Beach Drive. Have a great weekend.
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

gloria jones

ace
seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
They are so pretty, Gloria.
August 30th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Lovely against the blue sky
August 30th, 2022  
