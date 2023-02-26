Sign up
Photo 3149
Luna
Luna laying on a window seat taking in some sunshine for warmth. She was laying just right between the sunlight from the window and the shade created by other pillows on the window seat. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
Luna is so cute and this is such a sweet shot.
February 26th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
So sweet!
February 26th, 2023
Sally Ings
She looks relaxed and seems to be enjoying the sunshine.
February 26th, 2023
