Luna by seattlite
Luna

Luna laying on a window seat taking in some sunshine for warmth. She was laying just right between the sunlight from the window and the shade created by other pillows on the window seat. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Luna is so cute and this is such a sweet shot.
February 26th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet!
February 26th, 2023  
Sally Ings ace
She looks relaxed and seems to be enjoying the sunshine.
February 26th, 2023  
