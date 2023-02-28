Sign up
Photo 3151
Cascade Mountains
Seattle's waterfront had the Cascade Mountains as backdrop a few days ago. The Cascades don't appear too often. This shot was taken at Don Armeni Park. I was looking east across Elliott Bay.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3157
photos
193
followers
199
following
John M
ace
Lovely. Great layering and I love the urban environment against the beautiful backdrop of the mountain range.
February 28th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Beautiful shot
February 28th, 2023
Fisher Family
An interesting contrast between the waterfront and the mountains. A lovely shot - fav!
Ian
February 28th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 28th, 2023
Cathy Donohoue
ace
Gorgeous landscape
February 28th, 2023
Lis Lapthorn
Great scene.
February 28th, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
February 28th, 2023
Ian