Previous
Next
Cascade Mountains by seattlite
Photo 3151

Cascade Mountains

Seattle's waterfront had the Cascade Mountains as backdrop a few days ago. The Cascades don't appear too often. This shot was taken at Don Armeni Park. I was looking east across Elliott Bay.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
863% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John M ace
Lovely. Great layering and I love the urban environment against the beautiful backdrop of the mountain range.
February 28th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Beautiful shot
February 28th, 2023  
Fisher Family
An interesting contrast between the waterfront and the mountains. A lovely shot - fav!

Ian
February 28th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 28th, 2023  
Cathy Donohoue ace
Gorgeous landscape
February 28th, 2023  
Lis Lapthorn
Great scene.
February 28th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
February 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise