Previous
Next
Goldeneye Duck by seattlite
Photo 3152

Goldeneye Duck

When this goldeneye turned his head, I took this shot. He was paddling and diving on Puget Sound. This shot was taken at Lincoln Park Beach last week.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
863% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute shot and I like his golden eye.
March 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise