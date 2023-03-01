Sign up
Photo 3152
Goldeneye Duck
When this goldeneye turned his head, I took this shot. He was paddling and diving on Puget Sound. This shot was taken at Lincoln Park Beach last week.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
1
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3158
photos
193
followers
199
following
863% complete
3145
3146
3147
3148
3149
3150
3151
3152
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute shot and I like his golden eye.
March 1st, 2023
