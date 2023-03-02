Previous
Partial City View by seattlite
Partial City View

This shot was taken at Hamilton Viewpoint a few days ago. Hamilton Viewpoint faces east allowing a nice view of Elliott Bay, downtown Seattle, and marine traffic.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
That skyline always amazes me, we have nothing like that at all! Stunning capture and scene.
March 2nd, 2023  
