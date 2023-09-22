Sign up
Photo 3352
Fall Crocus Blooms
I loved seeing and photographing these fall crocus blooms. The backlighting made their petals standout. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
22nd September 2023
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard
I didn't know there were fall crocus. How beautiful.
September 22nd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
Very pretty colors and lighting.
September 22nd, 2023
Diana
a wonderful close up and great lighting.
September 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
They are so pretty Fall flowers
September 22nd, 2023
