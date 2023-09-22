Previous
Fall Crocus Blooms by seattlite
Fall Crocus Blooms

I loved seeing and photographing these fall crocus blooms. The backlighting made their petals standout. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard ace
I didn't know there were fall crocus. How beautiful.
September 22nd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty colors and lighting.
September 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
a wonderful close up and great lighting.
September 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
They are so pretty Fall flowers
September 22nd, 2023  
