Photo 3542
Tulips
More lovely spring tulips...This shot was taken a couple of days ago in my neighborhood.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
4
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3548
photos
186
followers
191
following
970% complete
3535
3536
3537
3538
3539
3540
3541
3542
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so pretty.
April 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and pov.
April 12th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
April 12th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the vibrant color.
April 12th, 2024
