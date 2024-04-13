Sign up
Photo 3543
Jasper
I met Jasper and his owners at Lowman Park a couple of days ago. Jasper is a one-year-old Tuxedo cat. His owners let me take a photo of him. Isn't he a handsome cat.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
4
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3549
photos
186
followers
191
following
970% complete
3536
3537
3538
3539
3540
3541
3542
3543
Diana
ace
He sure is with his gorgeous eyes, a fabulous close up.
April 13th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
He is such a cute kitty. Sweet capture.
April 13th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Hé is beautiful
April 13th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Very handsome. I like the white whiskers against the black fur.
April 13th, 2024
