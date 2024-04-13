Previous
Jasper by seattlite
Jasper

I met Jasper and his owners at Lowman Park a couple of days ago. Jasper is a one-year-old Tuxedo cat. His owners let me take a photo of him. Isn't he a handsome cat.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
Diana
He sure is with his gorgeous eyes, a fabulous close up.
April 13th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
He is such a cute kitty. Sweet capture.
April 13th, 2024  
Agnes
Hé is beautiful
April 13th, 2024  
Chris Cook
Very handsome. I like the white whiskers against the black fur.
April 13th, 2024  
