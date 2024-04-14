Sign up
Previous
Photo 3544
Tulips
Spring tulips in the hood. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
4
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3550
photos
186
followers
191
following
970% complete
View this month »
3537
3538
3539
3540
3541
3542
3543
3544
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of these beauties and great light. Is that some sort of decoration in the garden?
April 14th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
They are so pretty. Lovely capture.
April 14th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
@ludwigsdiana
This particular neighbor is an artist. She has neat rusty-textured metal shapes throughout her garden area. I've actually posted on 365, over the years, other shots of her artful garden area.
April 14th, 2024
Fisher Family
Love the light highlighting the detail of the petals.Fav
Katharine
April 14th, 2024
