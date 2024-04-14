Previous
Tulips by seattlite
Tulips

Spring tulips in the hood. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lovely capture of these beauties and great light. Is that some sort of decoration in the garden?
April 14th, 2024  
They are so pretty. Lovely capture.
April 14th, 2024  
@ludwigsdiana This particular neighbor is an artist. She has neat rusty-textured metal shapes throughout her garden area. I've actually posted on 365, over the years, other shots of her artful garden area.
April 14th, 2024  
Love the light highlighting the detail of the petals.Fav
Katharine
April 14th, 2024  
