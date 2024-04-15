Sign up
Photo 3545
White-Crowned Sparrow
This shot was taken last week at Lowman Park.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
5
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3551
photos
186
followers
191
following
971% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture fv
April 15th, 2024
Fisher Family
Woderful capture. Fav
Katharine
April 15th, 2024
Zilli
Always a delight to see the photo of a bird, especially a good one!
April 15th, 2024
Lin
ace
What a cutie
April 15th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Beautiful bird
April 15th, 2024
Katharine