White-Crowned Sparrow by seattlite
Photo 3545

White-Crowned Sparrow

This shot was taken last week at Lowman Park.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fv
April 15th, 2024  
Fisher Family
Woderful capture. Fav
Katharine
April 15th, 2024  
Zilli
Always a delight to see the photo of a bird, especially a good one!
April 15th, 2024  
Lin ace
What a cutie
April 15th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Beautiful bird
April 15th, 2024  
