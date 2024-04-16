Previous
Urban Fishermen by seattlite
Urban Fishermen

Urban fishermen at Green Lake. This candid shot was taken a couple of weeks ago.
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great candid capture. Looks like they are enjoying their fishing.
April 16th, 2024  
Fisher Family
Great capture.They seem to be having a good time.
Katharine
April 16th, 2024  
