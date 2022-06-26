summer meadow

This is the restoration of meadow land on what was school fields. The old school building site is now a housing development that funded the building of modern school, now without asbestos or hidey holes for bullies among the collected buildings. As part of the development there is a paved path with a meadow on one side. The path is to give foot access to the school from the rest of the town and to encourage walking to school. It's now a popular walking route for dogs and others. The school was built on an unused area of the extensive school fields.



