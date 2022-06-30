Sign up
Photo 781
Large Skipper
I am pretty sure this is a Large Skipper from the looking it up, perching on buttercup leaves. Taken on an evening walk getting steps in.
Thank you for looking and any comments and favs. I prefer to look at your pictures rather than thank you individually below.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
0
0
Shanne
@shannejw
Reviewing where I am after hoping to complete a full 365 in 2018 and failing, I have put all the photographs into one album, so...
781
photos
75
followers
93
following
213% complete
View this month »
774
775
776
777
778
779
780
781
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365-2014 and beyond
Camera
DMC-TZ60
Taken
29th June 2022 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
skipper
,
30dayswild2022
