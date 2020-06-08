Previous
The second blue berry bush by shutterbug49
The second blue berry bush

We have two blue berry bushes that we planted last fall. One has NO berries. This one has 6 berries. Both bushes look healthy so I think we will have good crops when they get more mature.
