Photo 552
Encore
I have never seen an iris bloom a full month after its first bloom Really enjoying this encore though.
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
742
photos
100
followers
44
following
Tags
30dayswild2020
Lisa Poland
ace
Wow, that's great. Mine didn't bloom this year.
June 10th, 2020
