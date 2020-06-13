Sign up
Photo 556
Clearing after the rain
It is not common for us to get rain in June, but since there was a nearby grass fire and we had a drought winter, we are grateful for it. These clouds were at the end of the storm.
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
747
photos
100
followers
44
following
152% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
12th June 2020 7:11pm
Tags
30dayswild2020
