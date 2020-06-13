Previous
Next
Clearing after the rain by shutterbug49
Photo 556

Clearing after the rain

It is not common for us to get rain in June, but since there was a nearby grass fire and we had a drought winter, we are grateful for it. These clouds were at the end of the storm.
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
152% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise