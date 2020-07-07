Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 580
3 Tiny Blossoms
Together this spans less than my hand width. They are all tiny blossoms. Coreopsis Moonbeam, Guerra, Plumbago.
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
7
5
Anne
ace
Beautiful! What have you put them on to get the reflections?
July 7th, 2020
ZambianLass
Absolutely beautiful
July 7th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Exquisite ❤️
July 7th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Gorgeous blooms. Gorgeous colors. Gorgeous reflections
July 7th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and creates a lovely reflection image - superb on black - fav
July 7th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Stunning. Beautiful flowers & reflections. Fav.
July 7th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
@365anne
I have a fiber board that has black on one side and white on the other side. I put a plexiglass piece on top of that. I used top and side light. The black comes out dark grey, but if I decrease black in post processing it makes it really black. I use my iphone and turn the phone so the lenses are as near to the bottom as they can be.
July 7th, 2020
