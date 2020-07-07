Previous
3 Tiny Blossoms by shutterbug49
Photo 580

3 Tiny Blossoms

Together this spans less than my hand width. They are all tiny blossoms. Coreopsis Moonbeam, Guerra, Plumbago.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Anne ace
Beautiful! What have you put them on to get the reflections?
July 7th, 2020  
ZambianLass
Absolutely beautiful
July 7th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Exquisite ❤️
July 7th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Gorgeous blooms. Gorgeous colors. Gorgeous reflections
July 7th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and creates a lovely reflection image - superb on black - fav
July 7th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Stunning. Beautiful flowers & reflections. Fav.
July 7th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
@365anne I have a fiber board that has black on one side and white on the other side. I put a plexiglass piece on top of that. I used top and side light. The black comes out dark grey, but if I decrease black in post processing it makes it really black. I use my iphone and turn the phone so the lenses are as near to the bottom as they can be.
July 7th, 2020  
