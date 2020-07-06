Sign up
Photo 579
2020 Fashion
Finally masks that fit and are made of layers of washable cloth are becoming available here.
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
773
photos
101
followers
47
following
Diana
ace
That took rather long Debbie. Wonderful colours matching your shoes.
July 6th, 2020
