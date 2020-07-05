Sign up
Photo 578
Open space walk
Went back to our open space for a walk yesterday. I like the way the like makes the grass golden.
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
772
photos
102
followers
47
following
571
572
573
574
575
576
577
578
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and I like your composition.
July 5th, 2020
amyK
ace
Really nice with the golden glow and the partial sunburst
July 5th, 2020
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
Love the layers of color
July 5th, 2020
