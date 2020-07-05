Previous
Open space walk by shutterbug49
Photo 578

Open space walk

Went back to our open space for a walk yesterday. I like the way the like makes the grass golden.
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and I like your composition.
July 5th, 2020  
amyK ace
Really nice with the golden glow and the partial sunburst
July 5th, 2020  
Shirley (mjmaven) ace
Love the layers of color
July 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
