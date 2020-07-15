Previous
Next
Canadian Honkers took over the park by shutterbug49
Photo 588

Canadian Honkers took over the park

Unfortunately, birds, wildlife, and celestial objects are not my iPhone’s forte. I didn’t want to spook them by getting closer.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Those geese are not so afraid in my experience the probably would have stayed put if you had got a little bit closer.
July 15th, 2020  
Jean ace
That's a lot of geese!
July 15th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Still a great shot.
July 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise