Photo 588
Canadian Honkers took over the park
Unfortunately, birds, wildlife, and celestial objects are not my iPhone’s forte. I didn’t want to spook them by getting closer.
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Jacqueline
ace
Those geese are not so afraid in my experience the probably would have stayed put if you had got a little bit closer.
July 15th, 2020
Jean
ace
That's a lot of geese!
July 15th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Still a great shot.
July 15th, 2020
