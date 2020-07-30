Previous
Next
Exercise via Zoom during Covid lockdown by shutterbug49
Photo 603

Exercise via Zoom during Covid lockdown

I have the similar class at a different time. We have to exercise at home now, but are lucky to have our same instructor.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
165% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jean ace
Good for you! It’s been so hot here I have skipped the treadmill for a few days.
July 30th, 2020  
Diana ace
How wonderful, you are much further than we are 😊
July 30th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
I am very impressed! Looks most energetic 😎
July 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise