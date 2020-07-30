Sign up
Exercise via Zoom during Covid lockdown
I have the similar class at a different time. We have to exercise at home now, but are lucky to have our same instructor.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Jean
ace
Good for you! It’s been so hot here I have skipped the treadmill for a few days.
July 30th, 2020
Diana
ace
How wonderful, you are much further than we are 😊
July 30th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
I am very impressed! Looks most energetic 😎
July 30th, 2020
