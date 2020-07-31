Previous
Everyone is improvising by shutterbug49
Everyone is improvising

I posted the 3 photos on the right yesterday, but I made this version to show that our instructor is improvising as well. She has set up a gym in her garage and we receive the instruction by Zoom.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Charmaine Zoe ace
It's amazing how ingenious people are getting to overcome the restrictions we are under. Necessity has always been the mother of invention! :-)
July 31st, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Looks great to me!
July 31st, 2020  
