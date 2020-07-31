Sign up
Photo 604
Everyone is improvising
I posted the 3 photos on the right yesterday, but I made this version to show that our instructor is improvising as well. She has set up a gym in her garage and we receive the instruction by Zoom.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
2
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
799
photos
106
followers
48
following
597
598
599
600
601
602
603
604
Charmaine Zoe
ace
It's amazing how ingenious people are getting to overcome the restrictions we are under. Necessity has always been the mother of invention! :-)
July 31st, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Looks great to me!
July 31st, 2020
