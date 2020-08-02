Previous
Next
What is it #2 by shutterbug49
Photo 606

What is it #2

Yesterday’s photo was an artichoke cut in half. I inverted the colors to make it less obvious and I liked the color result.
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
166% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Ooh clever. Nice when you read the answers! I think this is a cabbage, possibly a red cabbage unless it is a colour inversion and it is green/white!
August 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise