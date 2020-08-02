Sign up
Photo 606
What is it #2
Yesterday’s photo was an artichoke cut in half. I inverted the colors to make it less obvious and I liked the color result.
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
abstractaug2020
Casablanca
ace
Ooh clever. Nice when you read the answers! I think this is a cabbage, possibly a red cabbage unless it is a colour inversion and it is green/white!
August 2nd, 2020
