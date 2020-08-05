Previous
What is it #5 by shutterbug49
Photo 609

What is it #5

Many of you got yesterday’s photo. It was sardines inverted. Don’t spend too much time trying to figure out today’s photo. It may not be something you have ever seen before. I liked the colors so I’m going with it.
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

ace
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Plastic mesh of some kind maybe? No idea what but it is pretty in blue!
August 5th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Not a clue but, I do like the blue colours.
August 5th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is pretty whatever it is.
August 5th, 2020  
