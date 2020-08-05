Sign up
Photo 609
What is it #5
Many of you got yesterday's photo. It was sardines inverted. Don't spend too much time trying to figure out today's photo. It may not be something you have ever seen before. I liked the colors so I'm going with it.
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
3
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Tags
abstractaug2020
Casablanca
ace
Plastic mesh of some kind maybe? No idea what but it is pretty in blue!
August 5th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Not a clue but, I do like the blue colours.
August 5th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is pretty whatever it is.
August 5th, 2020
