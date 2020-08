Abstract #31

Yesterday’s photo was a shot of our horizontal shutters which were almost closed at the time. I rotated them and added a gradient. Somehow while playing with my photo of barstools I came up with this. I thought it didn’t have enough clues to guess so I saved it for last. I like “what is it” as much for the imaginative guesses you all make as for doing it. I have no idea what next month’s theme is.