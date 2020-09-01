Sign up
Photo 636
Played around with Paper texture
Feeling a bit lost without my abstract challenge. So I just grabbed a quick shot at the farmers market where I can’t focus because everyone is trying to stay distant and I had a mask and face shield. I tried a paper texture.
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
848
photos
109
followers
48
following
174% complete
View this month »
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
1st September 2020 11:39am
Privacy
Public
