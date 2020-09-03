Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 638
Gerbera #3
Black and White Version
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
850
photos
109
followers
48
following
174% complete
View this month »
631
632
633
634
635
636
637
638
Latest from all albums
633
634
30
182
635
636
637
638
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
2nd September 2020 8:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
This looks lovely too, nice shades of grey.
September 3rd, 2020
Catherine P
Lovely processing
September 3rd, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful in B&W.
September 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close