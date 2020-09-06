Previous
Gerbera #6 by shutterbug49
Photo 641

Gerbera #6

This is a shift filter. It’s kind of Droste-like but I don’t know if I would have a use for it normally. If I cropped it a bit, it might make an interesting half and half.
6th September 2020

Shutterbug

Beryl Lloyd ace
A great use of this concept of repetition ! A lovely experimental shot ! fav
September 6th, 2020  
