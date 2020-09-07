Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 642
Bouquet #1
This is the photo I am going to work with this week. I already like it. It really pops on black.
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
5
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
854
photos
109
followers
48
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
6th September 2020 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
Stunning!
September 7th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous on black indeedy
September 7th, 2020
Suzie Townsend
ace
Just fabulous on the black. fav
September 7th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful shot.
September 7th, 2020
Diana
ace
Gorgeous colours and shadows, looks fabulous on black.. The only thing that my eyes cannot get used to is the blue glass in the vase ;-)
September 7th, 2020
