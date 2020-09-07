Previous
Bouquet #1 by shutterbug49
Bouquet #1

This is the photo I am going to work with this week. I already like it. It really pops on black.
7th September 2020

Carole Sandford
Stunning!
September 7th, 2020  
Casablanca
Gorgeous on black indeedy
September 7th, 2020  
Suzie Townsend
Just fabulous on the black. fav
September 7th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn)
Beautiful shot.
September 7th, 2020  
Diana
Gorgeous colours and shadows, looks fabulous on black.. The only thing that my eyes cannot get used to is the blue glass in the vase ;-)
September 7th, 2020  
