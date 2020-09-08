Previous
Bouquet #2 by shutterbug49
Bouquet #2

This one uses a different shift filter. I like the way it almost looks like motion.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Diana ace
Quite amazing, it really seems to be moving.
September 8th, 2020  
