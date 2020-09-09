Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 644
Bouquet #3
Trying a more conventional edit today.
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
3
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
856
photos
109
followers
48
following
176% complete
View this month »
637
638
639
640
641
642
643
644
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
8th September 2020 7:15pm
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful B&W shot.
September 9th, 2020
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
awesome
September 9th, 2020
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 9th, 2020
