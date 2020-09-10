Previous
Bouquet #4 by shutterbug49
Bouquet #4

This is with a ripple effect. It seems absolutely apocalyptic here. We are in an area luckily not threatened by the flames of the fires, but the smoke and ash is everywhere and the sky is the strangest color.
