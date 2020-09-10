Sign up
Photo 645
Bouquet #4
This is with a ripple effect. It seems absolutely apocalyptic here. We are in an area luckily not threatened by the flames of the fires, but the smoke and ash is everywhere and the sky is the strangest color.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
857
photos
109
followers
48
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
3.4 (12)
Taken
9th September 2020 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
