Photo 648
Bouquet #7
Went totally crazy with an effect today. Next week I am going to try something different than flowers.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
860
photos
109
followers
46
following
641
642
643
644
645
646
647
648
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
13th September 2020 9:10am
Mallory
ace
This is an incredible image!!
September 13th, 2020
Lisa Poland
ace
That's fantastic. I love it.
September 13th, 2020
