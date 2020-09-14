Sign up
Photo 649
Landscape #1
This week I am going to play with this photo. I took it last year when there were blue skies and no smoke. It is Lake Tahoe from the California side.
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
861
photos
109
followers
46
following
moni kozi
A very pretty image it is. Did you process it in any way?
September 14th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
I look forward to what develops ;-) This is beautiful and I will look at this as I work today - haven't seen the sun in a week + (I was excited last night to see a star because I could see the sky). Stay safe.
September 14th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
@monikozi
If I can remember correctly back 11 months, I took it into Snapseed to crop and straighten.
September 14th, 2020
moni kozi
@shutterbug49
it really is amazing!
September 14th, 2020
Mallory
ace
This is gorgeous!
September 14th, 2020
Monique
ace
It’s a beautiful scene
September 14th, 2020
Suzie Townsend
ace
This is a gorgeous photo! I can't wait to see all you do with it.
September 14th, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous landscape.
September 14th, 2020
