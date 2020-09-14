Previous
Landscape #1 by shutterbug49
Photo 649

Landscape #1

This week I am going to play with this photo. I took it last year when there were blue skies and no smoke. It is Lake Tahoe from the California side.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
moni kozi
A very pretty image it is. Did you process it in any way?
September 14th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
I look forward to what develops ;-) This is beautiful and I will look at this as I work today - haven't seen the sun in a week + (I was excited last night to see a star because I could see the sky). Stay safe.
September 14th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
@monikozi If I can remember correctly back 11 months, I took it into Snapseed to crop and straighten.
September 14th, 2020  
moni kozi
@shutterbug49 it really is amazing!
September 14th, 2020  
Mallory ace
This is gorgeous!
September 14th, 2020  
Monique ace
It’s a beautiful scene
September 14th, 2020  
Suzie Townsend ace
This is a gorgeous photo! I can't wait to see all you do with it.
September 14th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous landscape.
September 14th, 2020  
