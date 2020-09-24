Previous
Next
Portrait #4 by shutterbug49
Photo 659

Portrait #4

Some of the things I did with flowers and landscapes just don’t seem to work with a portrait so I’m trying another one with bike parts around him.
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Deep in thought watching the cogs go around.
September 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise