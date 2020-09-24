Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 659
Portrait #4
Some of the things I did with flowers and landscapes just don’t seem to work with a portrait so I’m trying another one with bike parts around him.
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
1
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
871
photos
110
followers
47
following
180% complete
View this month »
652
653
654
655
656
657
658
659
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
23rd September 2020 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Deep in thought watching the cogs go around.
September 24th, 2020
