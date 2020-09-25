Previous
Next
Portrait #5 by shutterbug49
Photo 660

Portrait #5

This is a combination of last week and this week. We so miss Tahoe this year.
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise