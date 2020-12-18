Previous
Next
Compare macro by shutterbug49
Photo 744

Compare macro

IPhone XR (left), iPhone 12Pro on 1X optical (middle), and iPhone 12Pro on 2X optical (right).
The one on the right is the clear winner and maybe the main reason I upgraded.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
203% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Yes, definitely the one on the right.
December 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise