Compare Selfies

Meet Daffodil, she is a no nonsense bear. She said she would help me out with a selfie compare. The iPhone 12 has the 12 MP f/2.2 lens on the selfie camera which is equivalent to one of the back lenses. It is so much clearer that us seniors don’t like it.....ages us 10 years. You can clearly see the details in Daffodils fur in the 12Pro on the right.