Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 765
Open Space photo walk #6
This is the paved path through the open space. If the dirt path is not muddy, we prefer to use it. Hubby’s bike group does use this path regularly.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
985
photos
117
followers
52
following
209% complete
View this month »
758
759
760
761
762
763
764
765
Latest from all albums
759
760
761
187
762
763
764
765
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
3rd January 2021 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rob Z
ace
Another lovely place for a walk. I like the silhouettes between the blue and the green. :)
January 8th, 2021
Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful place.
January 8th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
A curved walkway always wins!
January 8th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close