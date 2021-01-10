Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 767
Open Space Photo walk #8
On the trip back I wanted to focus more on details I had overlooked on the walk out. Here are some mushrooms I saw near the creek.
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
2
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
987
photos
117
followers
52
following
210% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
4th January 2021 8:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up and lovely details.
January 10th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Love the detail and the way that they have moulded around the rock.
January 10th, 2021
