Open Space Photo walk #8 by shutterbug49
Open Space Photo walk #8

On the trip back I wanted to focus more on details I had overlooked on the walk out. Here are some mushrooms I saw near the creek.
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Diana ace
Fabulous close up and lovely details.
January 10th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Love the detail and the way that they have moulded around the rock.
January 10th, 2021  
