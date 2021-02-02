Sign up
Photo 790
Quiet on the River
From a footbridge crossing the American River at William Pond. I took this in Nov and converted to b&w today.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
7
2
365
iPhone 11 Pro
15th November 2020 1:20pm
for2021
moni kozi
Nice! I can almost hear the silence of the scene. Looks so quiet. The only ripples in the water are made by the rows. Beautiful
February 2nd, 2021
Krista Marson
ace
so restful
February 2nd, 2021
