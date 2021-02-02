Previous
Next
Quiet on the River by shutterbug49
Photo 790

Quiet on the River

From a footbridge crossing the American River at William Pond. I took this in Nov and converted to b&w today.
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
216% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
Nice! I can almost hear the silence of the scene. Looks so quiet. The only ripples in the water are made by the rows. Beautiful
February 2nd, 2021  
Krista Marson ace
so restful
February 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise