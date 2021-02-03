Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 791
Ornamental Grass
This is ornamental grass in the sun near our still closed community center.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
3
0
ace
5
3
365
iPhone 11 Pro
2nd February 2021 11:07am
for2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Love your pov. So pretty.
February 3rd, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful grasses and such a contrast against the dark building ! good in b/w !
February 3rd, 2021
moni kozi
Whoa! This is such a great abstract. Organic and straight lines in a great combination of lights and darks
February 3rd, 2021
