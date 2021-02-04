Previous
Open Space visit in b&w by shutterbug49
Open Space visit in b&w

I shared my walk last month. This photo was taken on that walk but I have converted it to b&w for the flash of red month.
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great pov and I love the bokeh.
February 4th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Works well in B&W
February 4th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful Debbie, love your POV and the droplets!
February 4th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great pov and dof with the sharp focus on the blade of grass and water droplets in the foreground
February 4th, 2021  
