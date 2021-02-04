Sign up
Photo 792
Open Space visit in b&w
I shared my walk last month. This photo was taken on that walk but I have converted it to b&w for the flash of red month.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1012
photos
120
followers
50
following
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
3rd February 2021 11:10am
for2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great pov and I love the bokeh.
February 4th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Works well in B&W
February 4th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful Debbie, love your POV and the droplets!
February 4th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great pov and dof with the sharp focus on the blade of grass and water droplets in the foreground
February 4th, 2021
