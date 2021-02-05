Sign up
Photo 793
School yard
I took this last month and just converted it. I like the way the light and clouds seem to converge from the top and from the bottom even more so in the b&w. Here is original
https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2021-01-25
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
iPhone 12 Pro
4th February 2021 10:33am
Tags
for2021
Diana
ace
a wonderful capture and amazing cloudscape.
February 5th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love the vastness of this. Beautiful.
February 5th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
The clouds looks very impressive.
February 5th, 2021
